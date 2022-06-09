Vodafone to partner Rugby League World Cup

Vodafone has announced it will be the official Technology Partner for the Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021).

The tournament, which was postponed due to the pandemic, is set to take place in England later this year and will be the first time the RLWC encompasses the men’s, women’s and wheelchair competitions, within a singular event, across 61 games and 21 venues.

As one of the largest sporting events taking place in England this year, the Rugby League World Cup 2021 will kick off at St James’ Park, Newcastle on 15 October 2022 with the England men’s team taking on Samoa. The tournament will culminate at Old Trafford, Manchester on 19 November 2022 with the men’s and women’s double-header final, following the Wheelchair final on Friday 18 November.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive, RLWC2021 said: “We are pleased to welcome Vodafone Business on board as our official Technology Partner as we look to create innovative and exciting ways for fans to engage with the sport of Rugby League.

“With tickets selling fast and excitement building, the countdown is on for our tournament to make a real impact across local communities in this country and we are delighted to have the support of Vodafone to help us deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive Rugby League.”

Nick Gliddon, Director, Vodafone Business UK said “Our new partnership with the Rugby League World Cup is hugely exciting, and an important part of our ongoing support for sport in the UK. The Rugby League World Cup is a champion for diversity and inclusion, and we share those values and beliefs at Vodafone – we’re here to help bring to life the ‘Power of Together’ with this brilliant new partnership.”