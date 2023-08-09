Castleford Tigers hero Luke Dorn on his time at the Super League club, whether he was tempted to stay and the best coach he played under

A player knows they have made an impression on a club when its fans chant ‘one more year’ when that player says their farewell.

Such a player is former Castleford Tigers fullback Luke Dorn, who played for the West Yorkshire club over two spells.

After spending just one season with the Tigers back in 2008, Dorn stayed around for three seasons from 2014, helping to forge some memories at The Jungle that both he and the Castleford faithful will remember for a lifetime.

During those three seasons, the Australian scored 45 tries in 59 appearances despite suffering with some serious injuries during his second time at the club.

Now, Dorn has reflected on those two spells.

“It’s really hard to describe,” Dorn told League Express. “My first time there went so fast but it was a great time.

“We didn’t perform consistently well, but we had some great wins and it was a very enjoyable year for me personally.

“The second time was absolutely brilliant. I learnt a lot about rugby in that time we played some great football and I felt the way we played and held ourselves off the field changed the way Castleford were perceived. Personally it was so good.”

At the end of 2016, the Australian announced that he would be leaving for his home nation, but Tigers fans were determined to keep him at The Jungle, peppering the fullback with continuous calls for ‘one more year,’ and Dorn was tempted to stay.

“I certainly did consider staying on but it was just the right time for me,” Dorn continued.

“I don’t regret finishing, but I do miss The Jungle and everything it made me feel to play there.”

In his time in Super League, Dorn got to play under the likes of Brian McDermott at London Broncos and Daryl Powell at Castleford and it’s these two coaches that stand out for the Aussie.

“Brian Mac (Brian McDermott) was very good; he taught me a lot about toughness and how to be resilient when things were not going your way.

“He is a very good man who was extremely honest and didn’t hold back.

“Powelly (Daryl Powell) probably pushed my style of play further than anyone. He challenged me to think even more about the game than I already did.

“He didn’t leave anything to chance with preparation and Powelly probably got the best out of me.”

Despite playing rugby league when he returned to Australia at the end of 2016, he now just sticks to touch rugby league with Dorn tempted to go into coaching.

“I played and coached for a few years when I got back, but now it’s just touch and basketball. And I still tear my hamstrings!

“I would love to coach one day. However I have a young family and coaching is 24/7 so I would miss too much with them.

“When my youngest is older and off doing her own thing I would like to. But until then I’ll take watching it on TV without any consequences for winning or losing.”