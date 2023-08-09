Championship rugby league star given mammoth ban for ‘unacceptable language’

AN Operational Rules Tribunal have a busy week this week following the last round of Championship fixtures.

Whilst Bradford Bulls star Jorge Taufua’s tribunal hearing has been postponed, Newcastle Thunder’s Brad Gallagher was up before the jury last night after being slapped with a Grade F Unacceptable Language charge following the club’s recent Championship fixture against Swinton Lions.

As a result, the tribunal has handed Gallagher a six-match ban.

The Grade F charge covers “verbal abuse based on race, colour, religion, gender, sexual preference, disability, national or ethnic origin or any other form of Unacceptable Behaviour or Language”.