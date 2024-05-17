Castleford Tigers hold talks with Tex Hoy over Super League deal

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have held talks with Tex Hoy over a deal for 2025, League Express can exclusively reveal.

The fullback has impressed greatly since making the move to The Jungle on a short-term deal until the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Hoy was instrumental in Castleford’s 40-0 drubbing of London Broncos before playing a stellar role in the 28-28 draw at Leigh Leopards a week later.

The Australian made his third appearance in the Tigers’ 60-6 loss to St Helens, but had to leave the field midway through the first-half after failing a Head Injury Assessment.

Hoy, who joined Hull FC ahead of the 2023 Super League season from Newcastle Knights, failed to settle in East Yorkshire and was deemed surplus to requirements by former Black and Whites head coach Tony Smith before the latter himself departed earlier in the year.

Now, the 24-year-old could well stay at Castleford for 2025, though no formal offer has yet been made, League Express can reveal though the club and staff remain hopeful that a deal can be struck.

