“A number of informal expressions of interest” received by RFL over new clubs joining League One in 2025

“A number of informal expressions of interest” have been received by the RFL over new clubs joining League One for the 2025 season.

Following the recent confirmation of a managed restructure of the competition structure outside the Betfred Super League, the RFL have now invited formal expressions of interest to join Betfred League One from the 2025 season.

This will be the first stage in an application process, with a decision planned for late summer and into the early autumn.

The deadline for expressions of interest is May 31, with the governing body recently completing a detailed six-month review involving all tier two and three clubs, and determined that applications would be invited for a possible expansion of Betfred League One in 2025.

