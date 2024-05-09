Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Hull FC involved in halfback swap

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the exit of Danny Richardson to Hull KR on loan until the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Richardson played 51 times in a Castleford shirt, scoring five tries, 150 goals and 7 drop goals.

On the departure, director of rugby Danny Wilson said: “Obviously, the rise of Rowan Milnes and how he’s been playing has kept Danny out the squad. Danny came in and asked if he could be released so he could go and play. He’s a good kid. We’ve an option in his contract that we won’t be taking next year anyway, so it’s only right we look to move quickly to allow him to get an opportunity. One came up with Hull KR so it’s only right that he explores that.”

“We’re really confident in Rowan and we’ve got two brilliant halves in the Academy so if they need to be called upon, we’d be happy to do that.”

“Danny leaving frees up some budget too, as we’ve made clear we’re always looking to strengthen the squad so that’s something we are still looking to explore.”

Meanwhile, Hull FC have brought in Ben Reynolds from Hull KR.

The 30-year old has almost 200 senior career appearances under his belt, and adds some important additional depth and quality to the Airlie Birds’ options in the halves.

Reynolds came through the ranks at Castleford Tigers, making his debut in 2013 before joining Leigh, where he made over 100 appearances throughout two spells, including starting at half-back in the Leopards Challenge Cup Final victory over the Robins last season.

He also enjoyed brief spells at both Wakefield and Featherstone, before joining Hull KR following the start of the 2024 Betfred Super League campaign, playing twice so far for the East Hull side.

Director of Rugby Richie Myler, said: “We’re pleased to add someone of Ben’s quality and experience of the game to our ranks for the remainder of the season.

“Half-back is a position we’ve been keen to add some depth to in recent weeks, and Ben’s attributes, with his kicking game in particular, will compliment those of Jake (Trueman), Morgan (Smith) and Jack (Charles) over the coming months.

“I’m excited to see what he can add to our group, starting this weekend against London.”

