Rohan Smith on the futures of Luis Roberts and Rhyse Martin at Leeds Rhinos as latest given on Corey Johnson

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed that the futures of Luis Roberts and Rhyse Martin are “works in progress” as things stand.

Both Roberts and Martin are out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season, with Martin being linked with a return to the NRL with new franchise, The Dolphins.

However, Smith has revealed that discussions are being held with both players and their agents about their futures at Headingley.

“They are both works in progress in terms of discussions had by club, player and agent and we will update as we have an update,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos head coach also gave the latest on Corey Johnson’s immediate future, with Rugby League Live earlier this week revealing that the hooker was set to join Halifax Panthers on a short-term loan deal in the Championship.

Smith, however, explained that such a loan move is still being discussed.

“There are some discussions where Corey will be playing but they are ongoing and I am not going to confirm or deny until the time is right.”

Johnson is currently on loan at Halifax’s Championship rivals, Bradford Bulls, but has been behind Australian hooker Mitch Souter in the reckoning as of yet.

The Leeds man is also out of contract at the end of the 2024 season.

