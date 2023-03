CASTLEFORD TIGERS interim coach Andy Last has confirmed that Jake Mamo has NOT left the Super League club.

Rugby League Live, this morning, reported that Mamo would be exiting The Jungle, but Last has revealed that the outside back is still at the club.

“He’s not left the club, he’s injured at the moment,” Last said.

“He’s doing rehab work. At the moment he is at the club and is in the medical room doing a little bit of work.”