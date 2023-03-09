Ex-Super League stars John Bateman, Oliver Gildart and Josh Reynolds dropped or absent for NRL fixtures

FORMER Super League stars John Bateman, Oliver Gildart and Josh Reynolds will not feature for their respective NRL sides this weekend.

Bateman missed round one for the Wests Tigers after encountering visa problems which meant that the ex-Wigan Warriors forward had been out of the loop on important game-related structures despite getting involved via Zoom.

Despite having another week under his belt at Concord, Bateman has not been selected for Wests’ clash with the Newcastle Knights this Sunday.

Gildart, however, has just not been selected again having been dropped by head coach Wayne Bennett for The Dolphins’ opening game against Sydney Roosters last week.

It is perhaps no surprise that Bennett doesn’t want to tinker too much given the manner in which the new NRL side easily dispatched Trent Robinson’s men.

Meanwhile, Josh Reynolds has a groin issue and will be out until round four.

The former Hull FC playmaker spent last weekend playing for the Canterbury Bulldogs in the New South Wales Cup against the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, but only managed to get through the first-half before having to leave the field.