Castleford Tigers’ Jake Mamo free to play in derby as ban overturned

Castleford Tigers centre Jake Mamo has successfully appealed against a one-match suspension and is free to play in Friday’s home derby with Wakefield Trinity.

Mamo was initially banned by the match review panel for disputing a decision in Castleford’s Super League win at Hull FC last week.

The Australian appealed against the suspension and an operational rules tribunal accepted his plea that his actions were not aimed at the referee, and therefore found him not guilty.

However, Wakefield will still be without prop Kelepi Tanginoa for Friday’s game after his one-match ban was upheld by the tribunal.

Tanginoa had challenged a charge of dangerous contact in last week’s defeat to St Helens but his suspension and £500 fine still stands, though the appeal was not deemed to be frivolous.

The tribunal also upheld two Championship suspensions following appeals, with Halifax Panthers’ Titus Gwaze still banned for eight matches for Grade E other contrary behaviour and Widnes Vikings’ Adam Lawton having his challenge against a Grade C high tackle and two-match ban rejected.