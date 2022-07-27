Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai commits to Samoa for World Cup

Penrith Panthers and New South Wales playmaker Jarome Luai has confirmed he will play for Samoa at this year’s World Cup.

Luai was part of the Panthers’ NRL-winning side last season and has played in State of Origin in each of the past two years.

The Sydney-born 25-year-old already has five Samoa caps to his name, including playing at the previous World Cup in 2017, but has confirmed his intention to feature for them again instead of competing for the Australia squad.

“I am going to play for Samoa,” said Luai. “It is who I am, and it is how I was bought up.”

Luai will join Penrith teammates Brian To’o, Izack Tago, Taylan May, Charlie Staines and Spencer Leniu in an increasingly strong potential Samoa squad at the tournament, which they kick off against hosts England on October 15.