Castleford Tigers legend Grant Millington retires from rugby league

CASTLEFORD TIGERS legend Grant Millington has retired from rugby league.

The Australian cult hero left the West Yorkshire club at the end of the 2021 Super League season following almost 250 appearances in the Black and Amber.

Millington has since been plying his trade with the Western Suburbs Red Devils in a local Australian league alongside former Castleford men Jy Hitchcox and Sosaia Feki.

However, following the culmination of Red Devils’ season, Millington has now chosen to hang up his boots at the age of 36.

Millington took to Instagram to reveal the news, stating: “Thats a wrap, the boots are hung up. What a ride it’s been. Its been a pleasure to finish up with a great local club, full of some of the best people I’ve met and having the honour of being a West’s Devil.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way especially @amy.power.millington .. What a lucky man I am.

“The past 19 years I’e played at a high level and it has flown by, and I’e loved every minute, but now it’s time to let the rig recover and enjoy my family.”