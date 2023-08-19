Joe Westerman explains what Danny Ward has changed at Castleford Tigers

CASTLEFORD TIGERS went into last night’s relegation crunch clash with Wakefield Trinity knowing a win was absolutely vital.

After losing six games on the spin, the Tigers’ season was in danger of going from bad to worse as Wakefield turned theirs around with three wins from five fixtures.

Following Castleford’s 28-0 home loss to the Huddersfield Giants, Andy Last was given his marching orders as head coach with Danny Ward brought in to steady the ship ahead of the Wakefield clash.

And it’s fair to say that Ward did just that as the Tigers ran out 28-12 winners.

For Sky Sports’ Player of the Match, Joe Westerman, he emphasised what Ward has brought to the club.

“He’s been brilliant, he’s played for the club as well so he knows what it means,” Westerman said.

“He hasn’t changed much but he’s just tried to get a bit of attitude out of us and playing for each other and we’ve done that. We have had a real good week and we showed that all tonight.

“It’s massive for the group, to get that feel good factor around the club. We all dug in there.”

The Tigers now sit two points clear of Wakefield.

