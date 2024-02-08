Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts calls for new Disciplinary Panel members amidst “unfair” aspect of MRP

CASTLEFORD TIGERS prop Liam Watts has called for new members to be appointed to the Disciplinary Match Review Panel amidst what he has called an “unfair” aspect of the MRP.

Watts has been notorious for accruing bans in recent times, with the veteran receiving ten suspensions in two seasons after struggling to adapt to the new foul play rulings.

For the 33-year-old, he has called for a shake-up of the Match Review Panel.

“There’s another rule adaptation with contact with the head. In previous seasons I’ve had a style of play where, because I’m not the smallest of bodies, I get myself into difficult positions.

“At the start of the season, especially in the first quarter, there’s always a massive uproar with the new rules so we will see how it goes.

“I think the way the game has gone since Covid started. Obviously around the concussion, it’s playing a big part in our sport at the minute which is taking all the headlines.

“The Disciplinary Panel, I think it needs some new personnel in there that probably haven’t played the game. I know they are reading off the hymn sheet about tackles etc but I think it’s probably unfair to have previous coaches and players of other clubs on that panel.

“I think it should be an outside organisation that is just reading the interpretation of the rules. You see some players get banned and then others not, it’s more the inconsistency for me. I don’t mind picking up a ban if everyone else is picking up a ban for the same thing.”

Even though there was more of an emphasis on fines being handed out in 2023 to stop the best players being sidelined, it didn’t seem to affect Watts picking up bans as he believes that there will be more penalties than ever in 2024.

“I thought that last year with bringing in the fine money it would help but because of my previous record I was still picking up game bans. It was pointless for me in my eye.

“I don’t know if it will revert back this year or not but I think there will be a hell of a lot more bans this year – more than ever. It’ll be interesting to see how they police that.”

