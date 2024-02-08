Leeds Rhinos “is as good as an NRL set-up if not better” according to new signing Matt Frawley following Canberra move

NEW signing Matt Frawley has only been here three months, but he believes that the Leeds Rhinos club “is as good as an NRL set-up if not better”.

Headingley Stadium is renowned for being a world-class facility, with a brand-new South and North Stand as well as an updated East Stand making the venue stand out amongst the rugby league world.

Of course, it takes more than just a superb facility to make a club and Frawley, who has signed a two-year deal with the Rhinos after leaving Canberra Raiders in the NRL, has waxed lyrical about all those associated with Leeds.

“This is world-class, but the whole set-up not just in terms of the facilities but more the people and the operations of the club is as good as an NRL set-up if not better. That’s one of the things that attracted me to the club,” Frawley told League Express.

“The facilities, they are important, but it’s more about the processes and the people of the club and I think this club is built on good, strong people that love Leeds and are passionate about the club and that’s the main thing.

“In terms of Headingley, you can’t get much better than a packed house here. I’m really excited to play in front of the home crowd, I got a taster on Boxing Day.”

Frawley will likely make his competitive home debut in the Rhinos’ clash against the Salford Red Devils on Friday February 16.

The halfback registered 22 appearances for Canberra in a four-year spell after joining the Green Machine from Huddersfield Giants, where he made 22 appearances.

