Castleford Tigers loanee recalled by parent Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS loanee Matty English has been recalled by Huddersfield Giants following the sacking of head coach Ian Watson.

English joined the Tigers last month on loan from the Giants having found game time limited during the 2024 Super League season.

However, interim coach Luke Robinson is clearly a fan of the prop they nickname the ‘Polar Bear’, with English returning to the John Smith’s Stadium after being recalled by Robinson and co.

It is, however, a major blow for Castleford and Craig Lingard with English a shining light for the Tigers in recent weeks.

The 26-year-old has played over 100 games for the Giants, but looked to be on the way out under Watson. Whether that remains true under new stewardship remains to be seen.

