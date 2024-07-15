Counting Cards: Warrington Wolves, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leigh Leopards, Huddersfield Giants and London Broncos face nervy disciplinary wait

WHICH Super League sides face a nervy disciplinary wait?

Warrington Wolves 30-18 Leeds Rhinos

George Williams – Warrington Wolves – high tackle – yellow card

Wigan Warriors 16-12 St Helens

Matty Lees – St Helens – high tackle – yellow card

London Broncos 20-34 Castleford Tigers

Rhys Kennedy – London Broncos – dissent – yellow card

Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR

Brad Fash – Hull FC – fighting – yellow card

Elliot Minchella – Hull KR – fighting – yellow card

Denive Balmforth – Hull FC – late tackle – yellow card

Leigh Leopards 20-16 Huddersfield Giants

Jack Hughes – Leigh Leopards – fighting – yellow card

Chris Hill – Huddersfield Giants – high tackle – yellow card

Andre Savelio – Huddersfield Giants – shoulder charge – red card

