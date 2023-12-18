Castleford Tigers make another signing ahead of the 2024 Super League season following new investment

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have made another signing ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

That man is former Hull KR forward Luis Johnson, who had been on trial with Craig Lingard’s side since the beginning of December.

Johnson started his career coming through the youth system at the Tigers before moving on to pastures new. He returned to the club on loan in 2023, but the spell was cut short after his parent club, Hull KR, recalled him. Now, however, he has signed a one-year deal with the Tigers.

“I’m buzzing to be here, when I heard the chance of a trial with a possible deal at the end of it, I threw myself straight into it and

coming out with a year’s deal I’m buzzing. I’ve spoken to Craig and Danny about how I’ve been getting on each week, and they seem to be happy with me so I’m happy.”_

“When I came through the academy, I loved it and being back last year the results weren’t the best, but I loved playing in front of the Cas fans.”

“It definitely helped being here last season, I’d gone about 3 months without a game when I came to Cas so I was blowing a few cobwebs off but a few weeks playing on the bounce allowed me to become more game-ready which I will be next season.”

Craig Lingard spoke of how Luis has performed during his trial at the club, and is glad to have secured another option in the backs: “He’s been good since he’s come in, we’ve spoken about bringing the age category down and he fits that, the attributes he’s brought since he’s been in with his energy and enthusiasm and he’s a strike on the edge as well and he can defend and the things that he’s done that we’ve asked him have been standout.

“We’ve told him he’s going to be one of 4 or 5 back rowers and if he wants to play he has to stand out and make the coaching staff notice you and that you’re there so we don’t leave you out. He’s started to find his voice out on the field now which is good.”

“He fits the profile of the players that we’ve got and they’re all in that same boat and they’re all looking to put their stamp on their career at the stage they are. We’ve got a lot of people now in their 20s who haven’t cemented that place in Super League and we’ve got a lot of people trying to do that and it’s a real good opportunity.”

Danny Wilson commented on how the investment from Martin Jepson has allowed the club to sign Johnson on a one-year deal and how pleased he is that he will be returning to the club where it all started.

“We’re really happy to get the deal done for Luis, he’s a great kid and we saw bits of that in him last year when he was at the club and

ultimately, he’s a product of the system, he came through Cas’ academy back in the day through a good system then. We’re really pleased to have him and for him to come back.

“I think one of the most pleasing things is that he was thankful for the opportunity we gave him and that speaks a lot of him as a person but not only that but how much he wants to be a part of Castleford Tigers and what we’re trying to build going forward. That’s quite significant for us and shows the type of player we’re trying to bring in and he ticks that box.”

“The coaching staff have been very happy with him and how he’s joined in the group and bonded. It’s difficult when you sign players

is having that budget and having that room to manoeuvre. This is a sign of where we’re trying to go and we’re very grateful for Martin

Jepson’s investment to be able to get this deal done.

“It was a big help and we’re very much looking forward to how Luis can contribute to the club over the coming years.”

