Bradford Bulls swoop for Super League fullback

BRADFORD BULLS have swooped for Super League fullback Aidan McGowan from Huddersfield Giants on a season-long loan.

McGowan was nominated for the Betfred Championship Young Player of the Year in 2023 following a stellar season at Batley Bulldogs, where he scored 14 tries in 28 appearances.

The 21-year-old primarily features at fullback but can also play on the wing and offers competition for places in a strong back line that new head coach Eamon O’Carroll has at his disposal in 2024.

“It has all come about pretty quickly, I was told an opportunity came up at Bradford last week and jumped at the chance and I am really looking forward to it,” said McGowan.

“I really enjoyed my time at Batley, didn’t have the campaign we wanted in the league but had a successful cup run but I enjoyed my first full year in the Championship.

“Bradford had a really good year but there is always room to improve and that’s what I want to do.

“Eamon has done everything and more and having spoken to him about where he wants to go with the club, it matches my ambitions and I am looking forward to it.

“I am hard working, I do anything I can for the team and I aim for consistency. I base my game on consistency, hard work and effort and everything else comes naturally on the back of it.

“The club have brought in some new faces since finishing third, we all want to add to that and you never want to take a backward step so now we look forward and see how we go.”

Eamon O’Carroll has spoken of his delight at adding McGowan to his roster ahead of the 2024 season, hailing the youngster’s attitude and willingness to learn: “I am really pleased, this was an area we have been looking to strengthen since I arrived. We have been looking for some time but it was really important we got the right type of person and Aidan fits the bill,” said O’Carroll.

“He has a fantastic attitude and a willingness to learn, and he was really happy about coming to Bradford and sees this as a place he can excel.

“Lee Greenwood speaks really highly of him, having worked with him before, and having spoken to Ian Watson and people at Huddersfield they’ve told me he’s training really well at the moment and is ready to go.

“We are excited to bring Aidan in and it’s important we thank Richard Thewlis and Ian Watson for allowing a player of his quality to come so early in pre-season.

“Recruitment is always ongoing, it is important we are looking to strengthen but I am happy with where the squad is at, this was the area I felt we needed to add depth to.

“If the right type of person comes up and we feel it will benefit the club long term then we will look to bring him.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.