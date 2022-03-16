Castleford Tigers make permanent signing of Ryan Hampshire

Castleford Tigers have announced the signing of Ryan Hampshire on a contract until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who can play at fullback or halfback, has been out of contract since leaving Wakefield Trinity when his deal ran out at the end of last year.

Hampshire previously had a spell at Castleford in 2016, on loan from Wigan Warriors, and also previously played for Leigh Centurions before four years at Wakefield.

The Tigers have been short on spine players with Niall Evalds and Danny Richardson picking up injuries since the start of the season, joining new signing Callum McLelland on the sidelines, and head coach Lee Radford therefore has acted to being Hampshire in.

“The club has changed a lot since I was first here back in 2016,” said Hampshire. “It is all different around the place and I am looking forward to seeing how it goes.

“The people at the club are all good people. I struggled to get in the side at the start in my first spell but managed to get a good number of games near the end and had a really enjoyable year.

“Me and Lee have had a chat and he’s said he is going to build me up by getting involved in training over the next few weeks. There is a lot of competition for places but I can play fullback or in the halves so I will be able to provide quite a few options.

“I just want to be competitive and ready to go. The lads have been really welcoming and it is good to see some faces that I haven’t seen for a while. I’ve only had a couple of sessions with them, and it has been good to get back into it.”