Miller back for Wakefield mission: Saturday’s Super League squads

SKIPPER Jacob Miller is back in the 21-man squad as Wakefield Trinity aim to build on their first win of the Super League season when they head to Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

The Australian halfback missed the 18-6 home triumph over Toulouse Olympique through concussion protocols.

Warrington are seeking a first win in three games in the Channel 4-televised clash, which kicks off at 12.30pm.

Daryl Powell’s side have suffered defeats by last season’s Grand Finalists St Helens and Catalans Dragons.

Former Cronulla Sharks forward Billy Magoulias could make his Wolves debut after being named in the squad for the first time.

The Greece international secondrow needed surgery after suffering an ankle injury during pre-season training.

Warrington Wolves: Matty Ashton, Rob Butler, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Jack Darbyshire, Matt Davis, Riley Dean, Oliver Holmes, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Ellis Longstaff, Billy Magoulias, Peter Mata’utia, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Gareth Widdop, George Williams.

Wakefield Trinity: Tom Johnstone, Reece Lynne, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Liam Hood, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jay Pitts, Jordan Crowther, Jai Whitbread, James Batchelor, Liam Kay, Jack Croft, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Harry Bowes, Corey Hall, Morgan Escare, David Fifita.

ST HELENS will be without pack trio Alex Walmsley, Sione Mata’utia and Joe Batchelor and centre Will Hopoate for their Sky-televised game at Toulouse Olympique on Saturday (5pm local time, 6pm GMT) through injury.

Mata’utia has a two-match suspension, but has been ruled out for at least four weeks with a hamstring issue.

Hopoate picked up a minor knock in training, so won’t be risked, but his fellow Tonga back Konrad Hurrell is back after suspension as Saints seek a sixth win from six.

Toulouse, still seeking their first top-flight win, have made one change to the squad after their loss at Wakefield, with winger Ilias Bergal replacing suspended prop Ellis Robson.

Toulouse Olympique: Paul Marcon, Lucas Albert, Romain Navarrete, Harrison Hansen, Andrew Dixon, Dominique Peyroux, Anthony Marion, Eloi Pelissier, Maxime Puech, Joe Bretherton, Joseph Paulo, Mitch Garbutt, Ilias Bergal, Chris Hankinson, Justin Sangare, Guy Armitage, Matty Russell, Hugo Pezet, Olly Ashall-Bott, Maxime Stefani, Tony Gigot.

St Helens: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd, James Roby, Matty Lees, Morgan Knowles, Joey Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Curtis Sironen, Agnatius Paasi, Kyle Amor, Jake Wingfield, Josh Simm, Ben Davies, Konrad Hurrell, Dan Norman, Sam Royle, Jon Bennison, Lewis Baxter.