Castleford Tigers make second Super League signing in the space of a week

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have made their second signing in the space of a week as interim coach Andy Last tinkers with his Super League squad.

The new signing is that of Will Tate from Hull Kingston Rovers on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Tate played for Scunthorpe Rugby Union Club as a youngster before switching to the League code with Cottingham Tigers ARLFC and Skirlaugh at youth level, before signing for the City of Hull Academy in 2017.

As a senior, Tate has featured for Hull KR in 2022 while also spending time on loan at Rochdale Hornets, Dewsbury Rams and Workington Town.

On signing for his new club, the 21-year-old cannot wait to get started at The Jungle.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get the deal done! I think it’s a great opportunity for me and I really like the direction the club seems to be going in so I’m really looking forward to it,” Tate said.

“I’m good friends with Luis Johnson so I’ll be following him over. I played with Muizz Mustapha, Albert Vete and a few other lads from a few years back at Rovers so I’m excited to link back up with them and spend more time with them.

“You can expect 100% effort every week. All players make errors but I always back my work rate over anyone else. I’m one who will turn up and do the tough stuff if necessary.

“I’m really excited to play in front of the Cas fans. Everyone knows that The Jungle is a tough place to go as an away player so I’m excited to have that support from them.”

Last stated that he’s excited to be working with the young back moving forward.

“He’s a good addition to the squad. With Jake Mamo retiring we had a little bit more room with the salary cap to make some additions and Luis and Will are two players that have got youth on their side and lots of first team experience. They’re good signings for the long-term future of Castleford Tigers.

“The youth department know Will very well from our time at Hull and the City of Hull Academy. He was a player that we identified who we wanted to sign for Hull FC. Hull KR picked him up and he made his way into the first team side at Rovers. He played first team games in 2020 and in the semi-final against Catalans Dragons in the play offs. He’s someone who is versatile. He can play centre and he’s also an accomplished full back. He fits a good position for us in the sense that he can cover numerous positions.

“The guys at Hull KR didn’t want to lose him and he’s someone we’re looking forward to having with us at Castleford.”