Hull KR duo make brutal dig at Hull FC’s Tex Hoy following derby thrashing

IT’S fair to say that Hull FC were second best against Hull KR in the infamous derby.

The Robins were energised, powerful and skilful as the Black and Whites simply couldn’t live with Willie Peters’ side, something which wasn’t helped by the fact that Tony Smith had a number of stars on the sideline due to injury.

One of those was Tex Hoy, who was thrust into the limelight early on when he said that: “We won’t lose one (a derby) while I’m here for sure – that’s my goal not to lose one of those – and hopefully we’ll be the strongest Hull team in the competition.”

However, following an abject 40-0 thrashing by Robins, KR halfback Mikey Lewis and forward Elliot Minchella were quick to take a brutal dig at Hoy – even though he wasn’t playing, taking to Twitter to use unique emojis with the original story linked back to the Hull man.