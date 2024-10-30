Castleford Tigers make their second signing for the 2025 Super League season with capture of Parramatta Eels halfback Daejarn Asi

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signing of Parramatta Eels halfback Daejarn Asi on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old Samoa international made 14 appearances in the 2024 NRL season for the Eels. Asi has made 42 appearances in his NRL career after debuting in 2020.

A utility back, Asi can operate in the centre and at halfback, but he will be looking to nail down a halves spot alongside Rowan Milnes.

Asi has shown his versatility in the NRL and at international level after making appearances for North Queensland Cowboys, New Zealand Warriors, Paramatta Eels and Samoa.

Castleford’s director of rugby, Danny Wilson, said: “Daejarn is a very exciting young player who has plenty of NRL experience already. He will certainly add quality to our team.

“We are very excited to welcome him, and we look forward to seeing him in action.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast