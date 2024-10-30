Bradford Bulls make shock appointment of Brian Noble as new head coach

Bradford Bulls have announced the appointment of Brian Noble as the club’s head coach for the 2025 season.

Noble will take to the reins as head coach for a second time following a trophy-laden spell in the early 2000s – and he will be supported by first-team coach Lee Greenwood who has signed a contract extension for 2025 to remain at the club.

A hugely popular figure on the terraces at Odsal, Noble was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2021 following his stellar career representing the club in a playing and coaching capacity.

Brian returned to the Bulls as a consultant in 2023 before temporarily stepping up to work alongside Lee Greenwood for an interim period and will now look to build on successive third place finishes heading into next season.

Brian Noble said: “I am really excited, I’ve been a part of what’s been going on behind the scenes for 18 months and you have to say we’re on an upward trajectory. There’s lots that has been done but there’s lots still to do and we need to be careful because there’s lots to lose as well, that’s the reality of it all.

“The only reason I came back to help out initially was on the back of trying to get the Bradford Bulls back to the Super League. That’s my only mission. That’s my only dream, not only for the people of Bradford, but for the club itself.

“Nigel Wood and Jason have been my contact people and everything they said that’s going to happen, pretty much has and the feel around the place is a little bit like the old times. You can only make the steps you can make with some of the financial constraints that are necessary. You know you can’t be reckless and you can’t be flamboyant in what you’re doing, but it’s been well planned and it’s been well thought out. I think there’s some energy and enthusiasm around the place, the only reason I’m here is that the Bradford Bulls get back into Super League.

“It’s both an honour and a privilege to try pass on the information that I think will help the football side of things in that respect, but behind the scenes, it’s a very vibrant, very exciting journey to be on. At the moment, I think every department in the club is working really, really hard, and more importantly, with smiles on their faces whilst they’re doing it, which makes for a great working environment.

“One of my jobs now is stability around the joint and making sure that we’re still progressing. Progression is massively important, and to progress on what we’ve done, two third placed finishes, has to be a second or a first or a cup competition where we’re in the final. It’s just to show more intention for our fans, that we want to get to big occasions and we want to be in the big show, which is clearly Super League.

“I’m a Bradfordian, and I walk through the streets of Bradford and I speak to lots and lots and lots of people who were passionate about the club, and talk about the halcyon days of previous years. Well, I think the days are now.

“If you’ve been a Bulls fan before and you’re not there, please consider coming back. If you’re a Bradfordian and you’re proud of your rugby club, as we all should be, then come and watch, see what we’ve got to offer and see what we can do. I’d really, really like us to add to the Bradford army that was swelling and swelling from last year and it needs to be bigger for lots of reasons, they’ll be entertained, and we’ll have some good times, as well as the tough times. But that’s all about. Being a fan is brilliant.”

Bradford Bulls CEO, Jason Hirst said: “I’m delighted to confirm that Brian Noble will be our Head Coach in 2025. Once we knew he was available and willing and wanting to take on the role, he was our undoubted number one choice.

“His passion, experience, knowledge and track record are there for all to see and I can’t wait to see him in his more hands-on coaching role.

“Equally, we were just as keen to retain Lee’s services and promote him to First Team Coach, his influence at the club has grown significantly in these last 18 months. He’s extremely popular with the playing group and works very well in tandem with Brian.

“So, on behalf of the club, I ask all our fans and followers to get behind Brian and the club, to add to the buzz and feel good factor that is building week on week, ahead of what I’m sure will be a successful 2025 on-field season.”

