Castleford Tigers’ new loan signing set to miss London Broncos clash with injury but three to return

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ new loan signing Sam Eseh will miss the clash against London Broncos tomorrow night with injury.

Eseh was brought in from the Wigan Warriors on a two-week loan deal, but the powerful forward will be absent after pulling out in the team run this morning.

Head coach Craig Lingard confirmed the news in today’s pre-match press conference, saying: “Sam Eseh has pulled out in the team run so he will be missing this week which is a bit of a blow.

“It could potentially could keep him out next week too.”

However, the Tigers do have three of their more experienced stars returning.

“Joe Westerman is back in training and Paul McShane and Alex Mellor have come through training so we have got more experience.

“It’s looking a lot stronger than what we have done in recent weeks.”

