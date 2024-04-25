Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard explains reasoning behind shock Jack Broadbent’s exit

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Craig Lingard has explained the reasoning behind Jack Broadbent’s shock exit from the West Yorkshire club.

Broadbent left the Tigers for Hull KR last week in a swap deal that has seen Rovers pair Louis Senior and Corey Hall move the opposite way.

But, some Castleford fans were taken aback by the news, especially with Broadbent being one of the club’s top performers in the 18 months he was at the Tigers.

Now Lingard has revealed that the timing was perfect for all parties.

“It’s been good, we have been having these conversations for a few weeks. It seems slow moving and then everything happens at once and that seems to have been what’s happened,” Lingard said.

“It might be a surprise for some people with Broady (Jack Broadbent) going over to KR but the timing of it all, where Broady is and he managed to get that three-year deal whilst we’ve got two players in as well as Tex Hoy which gives us that depth.

“I wish Broady all the best, he has been the ultimate professional and I can’t speak any more highly of him. There is no ill-feeling from him to us or us to him. The timing worked out for all parties.”

Broadbent scored seven tries in 36 appearances for the Tigers after joining from Leeds Rhinos ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

