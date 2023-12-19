Castleford Tigers’ new signing on course for start of Super League season following ACL rehab

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been given a boost on the injury front with the news that new signing Sylvester Namo is on course to make it for round one of the 2024 Super League season.

Papua New Guinean international Namo has been going through rehab on an ACL injury that he suffered back in June 2023 when turning out for the Townsville Blackhawks against Wynnum Manly Seagulls back in round 12.

However, Castleford signed the 23-year-old knowing that he had a bright future ahead of him – and Namo may well be selected for the Tigers’ round one fixture at home against the Wigan Warriors following a strong number of weeks at The Jungle, League Express understands.

It will be a much changed round one Castleford side to the one that took to the field in 2023, with Elie El-Zakhem (Sydney Roosters), Josh Hodson (Batley Bulldogs), Luke Hooley (Leeds Rhinos), Samy Kibula (Batley Bulldogs), Rowan Milnes (Hull KR), Sylvester Namo (Townsville Blackhawks), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls) and Sam Wood (Hull KR) all signing for the Tigers.

Those that have left the club include Blake Austin (Entrance Tigers), Bailey Dawson, Greg Eden (Halifax Panthers), Kenny Edwards (Mackay Cutters) Niall Evalds (Hull KR), Alex Foster (Sheffield Eagles), Jacob Hookem (Dewsbury Rams), Kieran Hudson (Leeds Rhinos), Jordan Johnstone (Widnes Vikings), Ilikaya Mafi, Nathan Massey (Featherstone Rovers), Suaia Matagi (Doncaster), Courage Mkuhlani (Midlands Hurricanes), Alex Sutcliffe (Doncaster), Billy Tsikrikas (Canterbury Bulldogs), Jordan Turner (Oldham RLFC), Elliot Wallis (Huddersfield Giants), Gareth Widdop (retiring), Aaron Willis (Midlands Hurricanes).

It has also been change in the coaching set-up with new boss Craig Lingard and assistant Danny McGuire getting to grips with their new squad in pre-season.

