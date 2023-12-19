Every St Helens squad player and when their Super League contracts run out

AS pre-season continues for the 12 Super League sides, all eyes are firmly fixed on February for when the new season begins.
For St Helens, there has not been too much change in the off-season, with head coach Paul Wellens keen for continuity amongst the playing group like his predecessor Kristian Woolf.
Incoming, Daryl Clark (St Helens) and Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons) are the only two recruits, with Moses Mbye joining the Merseyside club midway through the 2023 Super League season as a replacement for Joey Lussick.
On their way out of the Totally Wicked Stadium have been Lewis Baxter (Leigh Leopards), Wesley Bruines (Warrington Wolves), Matty Foster (Salford Red Devils), Daniel Hill, Will Hopoate (retiring), Joey Lussick (Parramatta Eels), LMS (retiring), Dan Moss (Bradford Bulls trialist), Dan Norman (Leigh Leopards), Taylor Pemberton (York Knights), Eliot Peposhi (Bradford Bulls trialist), James Roby (retiring) and Jumah Sambou (Oldham).
Looking at Saints’ squad numbers for 2024, 31 players are currently listed with the number 3 left vacant. Here is the current squad and when their contracts run out.
1. Jack Welsby – 2024, 2025
2. Tommy Makinson – 2024
3. Vacant
4. Mark Percival – 2024
5. Jon Bennison – 2024, 2025
6. Jonny Lomax – 2024
7. Lewis Dodd – 2024 (option until end of 2026)
8. Alex Walmsley – 2024
9. Daryl Clark – 2024, 2025, 2026
10. Matty Lees – 2024, 2025
11. Sione Mata’utia – 2024 (option for 2025)
12. Joe Batchelor – 2024, 2025
13. Morgan Knowles – 2024, 2025
14. Moses Mbye – 2024, 2025
15. James Bell – 2024, 2025
16. Curtis Sironen – 2024, 2025
17. Agnatius Paasi – 2024, 2025
18. Jake Wingfield – 2024, 2025 (option for 2026)
19. Matt Whitley – 2024, 2025
20. George Delaney – 2024, 2025, 2026
21. Ben Davies – 2024
22. Sam Royle – 2024
23. Konrad Hurrell – 2024
24. Jake Burns – 2024
25. Tee Ritson – 2024, 2025
26. Ben Lane – 2024
27. McKenzie Buckley – 2024
28. Dayon Sambou – 2024, 2025
29. Will Roberts – 2024, 2025
30. Jonny Vaughan – 2024, 2025
31. Noah Stephens – 2024, 2025 (option for 2026)
32. Leon Cowen – 2024, 2025
