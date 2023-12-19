Every St Helens squad player and when their Super League contracts run out

AS pre-season continues for the 12 Super League sides, all eyes are firmly fixed on February for when the new season begins.

For St Helens, there has not been too much change in the off-season, with head coach Paul Wellens keen for continuity amongst the playing group like his predecessor Kristian Woolf.

Incoming, Daryl Clark (St Helens) and Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons) are the only two recruits, with Moses Mbye joining the Merseyside club midway through the 2023 Super League season as a replacement for Joey Lussick.

On their way out of the Totally Wicked Stadium have been Lewis Baxter (Leigh Leopards), Wesley Bruines (Warrington Wolves), Matty Foster (Salford Red Devils), Daniel Hill, Will Hopoate (retiring), Joey Lussick (Parramatta Eels), LMS (retiring), Dan Moss (Bradford Bulls trialist), Dan Norman (Leigh Leopards), Taylor Pemberton (York Knights), Eliot Peposhi (Bradford Bulls trialist), James Roby (retiring) and Jumah Sambou (Oldham).

Looking at Saints’ squad numbers for 2024, 31 players are currently listed with the number 3 left vacant. Here is the current squad and when their contracts run out.

1. Jack Welsby – 2024, 2025

2. Tommy Makinson – 2024

3. Vacant

4. Mark Percival – 2024

5. Jon Bennison – 2024, 2025

6. Jonny Lomax – 2024

7. Lewis Dodd – 2024 (option until end of 2026)

8. Alex Walmsley – 2024

9. Daryl Clark – 2024, 2025, 2026

10. Matty Lees – 2024, 2025

11. Sione Mata’utia – 2024 (option for 2025)

12. Joe Batchelor – 2024, 2025

13. Morgan Knowles – 2024, 2025

14. Moses Mbye – 2024, 2025

15. James Bell – 2024, 2025

16. Curtis Sironen – 2024, 2025

17. Agnatius Paasi – 2024, 2025

18. Jake Wingfield – 2024, 2025 (option for 2026)

19. Matt Whitley – 2024, 2025

20. George Delaney – 2024, 2025, 2026

21. Ben Davies – 2024

22. Sam Royle – 2024

23. Konrad Hurrell – 2024

24. Jake Burns – 2024

25. Tee Ritson – 2024, 2025

26. Ben Lane – 2024

27. McKenzie Buckley – 2024

28. Dayon Sambou – 2024, 2025

29. Will Roberts – 2024, 2025

30. Jonny Vaughan – 2024, 2025

31. Noah Stephens – 2024, 2025 (option for 2026)

32. Leon Cowen – 2024, 2025

