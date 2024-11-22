Castleford Tigers owner reveals “potentially serious interest” from new investors and ‘new projects’ at Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS owner Martin Jepson has revealed that there is “potentially serious interest” from new investors.

In October, Jepson agreed the terms of an option agreement to purchase the Castleford Tigers shares owned by Janet and Ian Fulton.

That option agreement has to be triggered on or before January 31st 2025, with Jepson keen to bring in other investors and directors.

Now, the successful property investor has revealed that there is “potentially serious interest” from those outside the club.

“We have had some interest come in – some quite potentially serious interest,” Jepson told The COYFCast podcast.

“It is very early days yet but I’m still open for suggestions for anyone that wants come on board.

“It’s about sharing the load, whether that’s the workload or financial. It also has to be the right chemistry, there’s no point bringing money to be at loggerheads with someone.

“I had to set the vision of what’s right for the club and for others to join that journey. We will continue some discussions and I’m open to other discussions if others want to come forward.

“A lot of it is down to how you would fit with the club and the appropriate level of commitment moving forward.”

Jepson also revealed just how he is set to improve the club towards the back end of this year and in the new year, too.

“If I’m really honest, the staff facilities are pretty poor so we are working to get new offices,” Jepson continued on The COYFCast podcast.

“We are in a difficult period because we still have some money left from the council grant but we can’t spend money on the main stand or that side of the stadium because if it will be demolished for a new stand then it would be a waste of council money and we don’t want to get involved in that side of things.

“We have got to make the best of it as we can. We are about to order some temporary offices which will bring all staff together for the first time in open plan meeting rooms.

“Everyone is stuck in all different parts of the stadium. People pop out from every corner but you never knew they were there.

“We are looking at another few projects. We want to improve the changing facilities and coaching staff area and we want to improve the players lounge and relaxation area behind the chairman’s lounge.

“We are having a close look at the whole fan zone area down under the shed to make it operate in a much better way.

“I know exactly where we want to get to but February isn’t too far off. I’m hopeful we will have new offices in place in the next few weeks.

“We will have a new board come into play in the next few months. I won’t name new directors yet but we have appointed a new head of marketing to take on all marketing and social media because that’s been a bugbear of mine over the past year.

“Our marketing hasn’t been up to scratch and you can see lots of holes in our media such as the website not being up to date.”

