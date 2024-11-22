Leigh Leopards forward retires aged just 27

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Dan Norman has retired aged just 27 to pursue a career away from rugby league.

The one-capped Ireland international began his career with Widnes Vikings, debuting in 2018 and going on to make 20 appearances before swapping Cheshire for London Broncos and then St Helens.

Norman went on to register 15 appearances for Saints over the course of three seasons before signing for Leigh ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

The 27-year-old made 14 appearances for the Leopards in 2024, but has now chosen to hang up his boots.

Norman posted on Instagram: “After 10 amazing years in professional Rugby League, the time has now come for me to step away from the game that has given me everything.

“This decision has not been an easy one, but it is one that I know is the right decision for me going forward in this next chapter of my life.

“It’s been some journey playing for four incredible clubs: Widnes, London, St.Helens and Leigh. Each one has had a massive impact on my career and life – which have shaped me not only as a player, but as a person. I’m proud of everything I’ve achieved within my career: from playing at Wembley, playing in Australia, to being apart of the team which made history, and then going on to represent Ireland in a world cup. I’ve had the privilege of living out my childhood dream which not many people can say they have which is something I’ll be forever grateful for.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to firstly thank my family, who have been with me at every stage of the journey, without them I would not be here. From taking me to my first amateur clubs as a kid at Woolston Rovers and Latchford Albion. All the early mornings, driving me to training & games across the country. The support with the highs, and encouragement during the lows, and always believing in me – I wouldn’t have achieved my dream without you.

“To my partner Nicole, your love and support throughout has meant more to me than you could ever know.

“To my friends, teammates, coaches and all staff I’ve crossed paths with along the way – thank you for everything. You’ve all played such a huge part and I couldn’t have done it without you.

“Thanks to my manager Iestyn at @distinctrugby for the guidance, opportunities, and for always being in my corner the 7 years we’ve worked together.

“Lastly, I want to thank Leigh and all the clubs I’ve played for, the fans, and the community of Rugby League. I’m leaving the game with memories and friendships to last a lifetime.

“Over and out ❤️”

