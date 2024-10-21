Castleford Tigers part company with Craig Lingard in shock decision

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have parted company with Craig Lingard.

Lingard led the Tigers for the past season, through what had been a transitional and often challenging period for the Club, playing 29 games and winning eight.

Owner and Tigers Director, Martin Jepson has said: “I would like to thank Craig for all his hard work over the past year as Head Coach and in his previous role as Assistant Head Coach. I would like to wish Craig the very best of luck for the future.”

Jepson continued: “This wasn’t an easy decision. Craig is a really decent guy and is well liked by our fans but I felt it was time for a different direction and a new voice in the dressing room. The players are due back in a few weeks and I wanted to give a new coach the opportunity to shape pre-season and create a winning culture of his own.”

Jepson also added: “The search for a new Head Coach is under way and we hope to make an announcement soon.”

