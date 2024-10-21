Making the Grade

League Express editor MARTYN SADLER looks ahead to this Wednesday’s revelation by the RFL of the club grading scores

THIS Wednesday will be a consequential day in the history of Rugby League, even though nothing will happen that is likely to surprise us.

The RFL will reveal a complete list of club gradings that will determine which sides will compete in Super League next year.

Wakefield will be in the top twelve, while London will not be.

And that is likely to be the only change in Super League – Wakefield in and London out.

There will be some interest also in how many clubs gain grade A status.

In last year’s provisional gradings list, there were seven clubs that achieved grade As, which, if repeated this year, would guarantee their participation in Super League.

Those clubs were Leeds, Wigan, St Helens, Warrington, Catalans, Hull KR and Hull FC.

Castleford, Huddersfield, Leigh and Salford were given grade B classifications.

This year the wise money seems to be on Hull FC being demoted to grade B, while Leigh are likely to be promoted to grade A.

Castleford and Wakefield also might be possible outside bets for grade A status, but Huddersfield and Salford are likely to retain their grade B status, although they will accrue sufficient points to remain in Super League.

I don’t think there will be any major surprises and, frankly, I would find it amazing if Hull FC were to retain their grade A status after the terrible season their fans have had to endure this year.

Nonetheless, I’m sad to see that Toulouse won’t be in the top twelve and I think the same about London and several other clubs.

If Super League is going to make progress and widen its audience it has to move quickly to 16 clubs in my view.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast