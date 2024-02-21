Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts breaks silence on ban and aftermath

CASTLEFORD TIGERS prop Liam Watts has broken his silence on the four-match ban and £750 fine he received in the aftermath of his side’s 32-4 loss to the Wigan Warriors on Saturday night.

Watts was sent off on the half-hour mark with the Tigers leading 4-2 – much to the surprise of the vast majority of those in the ground as well as watching on TV.

Slapped with a Grade E Head Contact charge, Watts was subsequently handed a four-match at an Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday night.

Now Watts has had his say on the incident for the first time.

Watts posted on Instagram: “Absolutely blown away by everyone’s support! Not just my own fans but fans across the game that’s reached out and made sure I’m ok.

“I just want to let everyone know, that no matter what happens on and off the field, I will always have the greatest respect for our great game and I will always support it for the life it’s given me and my family over the years and no one will ever change that opinion of it for me.

“4 games and £750 won’t stop me wanting to get back out there and putting 100% effort in and I’m going to use these four weeks, to do as much as I possibly can on the training pitch and around the club to keep positive and help in whatever way I can to get the boys ready for games. Up the fords ❤️🐯 thank you everyone.”

Watts will miss Castleford’s fixtures against Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons.

