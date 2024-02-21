Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin accuses Catalans Dragons forward of diving in Warrington Wolves win

SKY SPORTS pundit Jon Wilkin has accused Catalans Dragons forward Romain Navarrete of diving in his side’s 16-10 win over Warrington Wolves on Saturday night.

Navarrete went to ground after making contact with Warrington’s Jordy Crowther – a move that saw the latter sinbinned and subsequently banned for one game.

But Wilkin has a dim view of the incident, speaking on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast yesterday.

“This is a dive,” Wilkin said. “Romain Navarrete, one of the biggest, most aggressive players in the competition, and he’s feigning injury on purpose to get someone in trouble.

“There’s a lot of men in Yorkshire who have hip replacements with bent noses who are very disappointed with that clip in particular. I’m talking about retired rugby league players if you were wondering.

“But there’s no place for that in our game – it’s a tough sport and I don’t like the amount of players trying to milk penalties. In the opening round, that was my ugly.”

