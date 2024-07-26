Castleford Tigers prop makes season-long loan move

CASTLEFORD TIGERS prop Samy Kibula has made a season-long loan move after finding chances at The Jungle hard to come by in Super League 2024.

As a result, Kibula, who has also had spells at Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, has joined Championship side Featherstone Rovers until the end of the season.

