John Bateman breaks silence on Warrington Wolves as Super League club confirms deal

WARRINGTON WOLVES have announced the signing of Wests Tigers veteran John Bateman on a deal until the end of the 2024 Super League season.

Bateman is a two-time Super League winner during his time with Wigan Warriors where he also lifted the Challenge Cup and World Club Challenge.

He was named in the Dally M Team of the Year during his first season in the NRL in 2019 with Canberra Raiders, where he also made the Grand Final.

The second-rower has also been a consistent performer on the international stage for the past decade, scoring nine tries in 28 appearances for England and Great Britain.

Bateman will wear the number 42 shirt and is set to make his debut at The Halliwell Jones Stadium next Friday night against Hull KR.

Speaking on the move, John Bateman said: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity. I know how big of a club Warrington is and I know a few of the boys who speak very highly of the club.

“I’ve been involved in the big games throughout my career and hopefully I can bring that experience and know how at this stage of the season.

“I played with Sam [Burgess] in internationals for England and hearing how passionate he was to get me over was a big factor.

“I’ve played at The Halliwell Jones many times during my Wigan days and I’m looking forward to the fans being on my side this time round. I know how passionate they are and hopefully I can play a role in bringing them success.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach Sam Burgess added: “It’s fantastic for us to be able to bring in someone with John’s quality for the final part of the season.

“He’s achieved so much in the game and brings a vast amount of experience to us. He’s a fierce competitor with a fantastic work rate and he’ll complement what we’ve been building so far this season.”

