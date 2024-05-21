Castleford Tigers receive double injury boost ahead of crucial Hull FC clash

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will receive an injury boost ahead of their clash against Hull FC with Papua New Guinea forward Nixon Putt and Fijian international Jason Qareqare expected to return.

Putt has been out of action since March after suffering an injury whilst on dual-registration with Newcastle Thunder, but he is expected to make a return in the crunch fixture against the Black and Whites next Friday night.

The Papua New Guinea forward played for the Tigers’ reserves at the weekend, with the likes of George Griffin, Josh Hodson and Fletcher Rooney all taking part in that game, too.

Meanwhile, Qareqare, who signed a new two-year deal with the Tigers last week, hasn’t played since Castleford’s 26-22 loss to the Salford Red Devils all the way back in February.

The Fijian international had surgery but he is expected to fight for a wing spot alongside loanee Louis Senior, who has joined twin Innes in red-hot scoring form for the Tigers since joining from Hull KR.

