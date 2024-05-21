Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam addresses Tom Amone and Ricky Leutele exit rumours

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has addressed rumours that Tom Amone and Ricky Leutele could leave the Leigh Sports Village.

There is set to be a great deal of turnaround at the Leopards at the end of the 2024 Super League season with the likes of John Asiata, Oliver Holmes and Zak Hardaker leaving the club.

Two more of those players have been linked with an exit – Amone and Leutele – but Lam insists that the future of those two players isn’t clear cut as things stand.

“That’s not the case at the moment and if anything does happen with those two moving forward, that’s a policy that stays with the club where we wouldn’t release the information on players until the end of the season,” Lam said.

“It’s just on a week-to-week basis for us at the moment. For me personally, I’m happy that my contract is out of the way now and I’m sure all players will be as well.

“If those two come into the picture then we will deal with it when it happens.”

