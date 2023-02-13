Castleford Tigers release statement on “video involving a player that circulated on social media”

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have released a statement relating to the video of a player that was shared on social media over the weekend.

The club has stated: “Castleford Tigers are aware of a video involving a player that circulated on social media yesterday afternoon.

“This issue is currently being dealt with internally and the Club will make no further comment at this time.”

It’s a distraction that the West Yorkshire club doesn’t need ahead of their season opener away at Hull FC on Sunday.

It will be the second time that Castleford head coach Lee Radford has returned to the MKM Stadium since leaving Hull back in 2020.

Last time out, the Tigers thrashed the Black and Whites on their own patch, but this is likely to be a very different animal under new head coach Tony Smith.