WATCH: Challenge Cup fixture kicks off without a referee in bizarre incident

IT’S one of those headlines that makes you sit back and ask ‘what?’

But, in a Challenge Cup fixture over the weekend between the Edinburgh Eagles and Saddleworth Rangers, the second-half kicked off without an actual referee on the field.

The Rangers ended up beating the Scottish side 30-20, but a video of that hilarious incident has been doing the rounds ever since on the BBC website.

Both teams appeared willing to continue without the official as Edinburgh kicked off into the arms of Saddleworth with the Rangers taking a number of tackles before it became clear that the man in the middle was missing.

The touch judge made his way onto the field, stopping the play of the ball as the referee finally made his way back into the middle of the pitch much to the players’ and fans’ amusements.

It’s fair to say that neither the referee nor those players involved in the game will forget the moment in a hurry!