Castleford Tigers reportedly succeed in swooping for new signing under noses of NRL clubs

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have reportedly swooped for a new signing under the noses of NRL clubs.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports which is reporting that the Tigers have snapped up Papua New Guinea international Judah Rimbu ahead of NRL clubs.

First reported by Rugby League Live, Rimbu has been in fine form for the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup in 2024, scoring 16 tries in 23 games.

However, NRL clubs were alerted to the 23-year-old when he produced fine performances for PNG Prime Minister’s XIII against Australia and for the PNG first-team against Fiji in the Pacific Bowl.

The Mole has outlined that NRL clubs came knocking, but Castleford had already swooped for the 23-year-old on a two-year deal.

Castleford have only made one signing for the 2025 Super League season, snapping up Parramatta Eels centre Zac Cini, whilst Parramatta halfback Daejarn Asi is also expected to sign.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast