Warrington Wolves prop Joe Bullock makes permanent move to Super League rival

SALFORD RED DEVILS have confirmed the permanent signing of Warrington Wolves prop Joe Bullock.

The prop has penned a two-year deal at the Salford Community Stadium after spending the second half of 2024 on loan at the Red Devils.

He becomes Salford’s fourth signing of the off-season, joining Esan Marsters, Sam Davis and Chris Hill as the newest members of our 2025 squad.

The 31-year-old has made 110 Betfred Super League appearances across his career.

In reaction to joining Salford permanently, Bullock said: “I am really happy to commit my future here at Salford.

“I enjoyed the run-in towards the back end of last year and having the chance to work with Paul and the coaching staff. I can see the direction the club is going and their ambitions for success.

“Hopefully I can be a big part of that and let’s see what we can achieve in the next couple of years.”

Head Coach, Paul Rowley has also said: “We are really pleased that Joe is remaining a Red Devil going forward.

“I’ve known Joe a long time and he’s a great character that myself and the group really enjoy working alongside.

“He made a great impact for us whilst on loan last year and I’m sure with the support of everybody at Salford he will continue to be a fantastic asset to the team.”

