Castleford Tigers respond to Russell Crowe investment speculation

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have responded to speculation that Russell Crowe has been approached for investment by new owner Martin Jepson.

That post originated in The Yorkshire Post, with Crowe reportedly not dismissing the approach.

Now director of rugby, Danny Wilson, has responded to speculation, stating: “As a club there are a number of conversations going on with a number of parties nationally and internationally, and we do not want to comment on those.

“We have made no secret of the fact that the club is seeking new investment, we have an ambitious plan to take Castleford forwards and we are investigating working with like-minded people and investors who love the game of rugby league, want to grow the sport and be part of something exciting.”