“We are not going to be preying on a club or trying to be a part of their demise” – Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Arthur responds to Salford Red Devils situation

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur appears to have dismissed any chance of the Super League club signing any Salford Red Devils.

Although Arthur has admitted that director of rugby Ian Blease is the man to know about that situation, the former Parramatta Eels boss has explained that he will not “be preying on a club” that is currently undergoing problems.

The Red Devils have been instructed to find £800,000 from player sales before they can register a squad for the 2025 season.

However, Arthur appears to have cast doubt over Leeds making a move for any Salford stars after being linked with former player Kallum Watkins.

“Bleasey (Ian Blease) has been all over that, I don’t really know the current situation and I have just left that to Bleasey,” Arthur said.

“We are really happy with our roster. We are always looking to improve it but we are also not going to be preying on a club or trying to be a part of their demise.

“Everyone is hopeful that they can continue to play with a strong side throughout the competition.”

If Arthur wanted to bring in any new recruits, where would he target?

“Just the depth, you always get injuries but in saying that we have a lot of young blokes who are looking forward to getting an opportunity.

“I’m comfortable where we sit from 1-13 and then have a couple of guys that can occupy different spots on the bench.”