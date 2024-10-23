Castleford Tigers reveal how they have achieved Grade A license in major Super League improvement

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been one of the success stories of the IMG era so far.

Given just 12.16 points in the indicative round of scoring in 2023 (although that figure should have been 12.91 given a mix-up between the club and the RFL), they have increased their score to 15.02 as revealed earlier today.

Whilst some rugby league fans have been questioning how, the Tigers have been diligently putting the work in off the field to ensure that they are safe from relegation.

This includes new seating in the Princess Street stand, a big screen TV in the stadium and improvements to the TV compound and media facilities.

In addition to the stadium facilities, the team has improved high fan engagement across digital media and increased the amount of fans entering The Jungle at each home game to keep average attendance figures high.

Martin Jepson, Castleford Tigers owner, commented on the news saying: “I am thrilled to be announcing to Tigers fans that we will be a Grade A Super League club for the 2025 season.

“The whole team have worked hard on securing the grading but I would like to give a special mention to Mark Grattan who has made it his mission this season to ensure the Clubs future in Super League is assured. We are all truly grateful for his diligence and attention to detail throughout the grading process.”

Jepson continued: “This is very positive news for Castleford Tigers and I look forward to working with the team to continue improvements across all areas of the club.

“I can’t wait to work with investors, sponsors, fans and all the staff, as we build towards the excitement of the Betfred Super League 2025 season.”

