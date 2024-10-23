Salford Red Devils reveal IMG grading breakdown as club finishes last in Super League rankings

SALFORD RED DEVILS were given a score of 13.97 in the IMG grades that were released earlier today.

In doing so, the Red Devils were the last club to make it into Super League, with Toulouse Olympique breathing down their necks, just 0.39 points behind.

Though Salford have finished sixth, seventh and fourth in the past three seasons of Super League, off-field matters have hindered the club’s ability to progress on the IMG scoresheet.

As such, the club has now revealed the breakdown of their scores to explain their 12th place.

Performance (max score 5): – 3.5429

League performance: 3.5429 / 4.00

Bonus points: 0.00 / 1.00

Fandom (max score 5): – 4.20

Attendance: 2.00 / 2.50

Viewership: 0.75 / 1.00

Digital: 1.45 / 1.50 (Following 0.15, Website visits 0.5, Engagements 0.8)

Finance (max score 4.5): – 2.15

Non-centralised turnover £: 1.50 / 2.25

Non-centralised turnover %: 0.15 / 0.75

Adjusted profit: 0.25 / 0.5

Owner investment: 0.25 / 0.5

Balance sheet strength: 0.00 / 0.5

Stadium (max score 3): – 1.8226

Facilities: 1.50 / 1.50

Utilisation: 0.3226 / 1.00

Primacy: 0.00 / 0.25

LEDs: 0.00 / 0.125

Big Screen: 0.00 / 0.125

Community (max score 2.5): – 2.25

Catchment: 1.50 / 1.50

Foundation 0.75 / 1.00

The club has since taken aim at the finance sector, revealing that due to their community ownership, private equity cannot be acquired to improve on certain elements.

The club’s statement reads: “IMG Grading was introduced to incentivise clubs to grow their fanbase, grow top-line non-centralised revenue, to better engage with fans, to be run in a best-in-class way, to invest both in their club and the sport in a sustainable manner, and to ensure strong governance.

“However, we believe that additional due diligence within the reporting system may be necessary to maintain a level playing field. As a community-owned club, we cannot rely on private equity to improve certain criteria, therefore achieving a Grade A status is critical to the future of the Club, as well as the City of Salford.”

