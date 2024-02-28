Castleford Tigers rocked by Jason Qareqare injury blow

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been rocked by the news that star winger Jason Qareqare will be out for at least six weeks.

Qareqare, who starred for Fiji in last year’s Pacific Bowl tournament, suffered an ankle injury in Castleford’s 26-22 loss to the Salford Red Devils on Sunday.

Now, League Express can reveal that the 20-year-old will be out for six to eight weeks with the winger going for an operation on his injury this week.

It’s yet another injury blow for the Tigers, with Danny Richardson missing this week’s clash against Warrington Wolves on Friday night after failing a Head Injury Assessment at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Josh Hodson is still recovering from a foot injury with Paul McShane, George Griffin and Sylvester Namo still out whilst Liam Watts is suspended.

It’s likely that former St Helens winger Josh Simm will slot straight into the spot vacated by Qareqare.

