Rohan Smith hits back against comments about Leeds Rhinos pack as Super League boss reveals three potential returnees for Catalans clash

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has hit back against fan comments that his side’s pack needed additions before the start of the 2024 Super League season.

Much was made of Leeds’ strengthening of the spine with the additions of Matt Frawley, Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers and Lachie Miller.

But, the Rhinos also lost Zane Tetevano and Sam Walters in the pack as Leeds fans raised concerns that they needed more forwards.

However, Smith has rubbished those concerns, explaining that any club would suffer in the pack with injuries that the Rhinos have had to contend with so far in 2024.

“I’m very much confident in my middle options. If you take three or four middle players out of any club due to injury or suspension, there would be claims that they are one middle short,” Smith said.

“When we are back altogether and fully fit, we will make a better assessment of that.”

Although Sam Lisone (banned), James Donaldson (banned) and Mikolaj Oledzki (injured) will miss Leeds’ clash with Catalans Dragons on Saturday, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell and Lachie Miller could all return.

“Those two are out, Mikolaj is out but Tom Holroyd is back and James McDonnell could be back so it’s sort of fortunate timing.

“Ideally we would love everyone available but they are coming in fresh and done a bunch of good work on the training field.

“It’s not as clear cut as many other injuries are, it is a week to week proposition.

“Lachie Miller has got moving again, we will see where he is at tomorrow.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.