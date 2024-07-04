Castleford Tigers rocked by serious injury blow as star ruled out for Super League season

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been rocked by a serious injury as one of their stars has been ruled out for the entire Super League season.

Sam Wood, who earned an international call-up for England, injured his shoulder in that 40-8 win over France.

But, now Castleford boss Craig Lingard has revealed Wood will be out for the rest of the season.

“Sam Wood is done for the season, he needs a reconstruction on his shoulder. As great as the international recognition was for Sam, it’s not been great news for us,” Lingard said.

“He will be in for an op on his shoulder and he will be done.

“It’s massive, he’s probably been one of our most consistent players this season and deservedly got the England recognition.

“But, it’s bad news for us.”

